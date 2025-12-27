Zelenskyy has left for the United States. Will stop in Canada to meet with Carney

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already left for the United States, where he will meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney. He said this while answering questions from journalists in a chat at the Presidential Office.

According to the head of state, he is on a plane on his way to Florida, where he is to meet with the US president on Sunday, December 28 Donald Trump.

"We will stop in Canada along the way. I will have a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Carney. He and I plan to talk online with the leaders of Europe," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State added that they would discuss all the issues and exchange details of the documents he would discuss with Trump on Sunday.