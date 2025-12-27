Zelenskyy has left for the United States. Will stop in Canada to meet with Carney
Tetiana Lanchukovska
News editor at LIGA.net
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already left for the United States, where he will meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney. He said this while answering questions from journalists in a chat at the Presidential Office.
According to the head of state, he is on a plane on his way to Florida, where he is to meet with the US president on Sunday, December 28 Donald Trump.
Read also
"We will stop in Canada along the way. I will have a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Carney. He and I plan to talk online with the leaders of Europe," Zelenskyy said.
The Head of State added that they would discuss all the issues and exchange details of the documents he would discuss with Trump on Sunday.
- December 28 Zelenskyy should meet with Trump in Florida. They are to discuss, among other things, the controversial points of the "peace plan" and security guarantees for Ukraine.
- Trump before the meeting with a Ukrainian colleague said that the fate of any peace plan depends solely on his decision.
Comments (0)