Propagandist who called for 'dismantling' of Ukraine, sentenced to 10 years in absentia

Mikhail Shpir, a propagandist and "expert" from Viktor Medvedchuk's TV channels, who called for the destruction of Ukraine, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, reported the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The pro-Kremlin propagandist Shpir glorified the aggressive policy of the military-political leadership of Russia and justified the temporary occupation of Ukraine.

He called for the physical massacre of the Ukrainian military and discredited one of the religious denominations.

Before the start of the full-scale invasion, Shpir regularly spoke on channels from Medvedchuk's media holding and positioned himself as an "expert", calling for the "dismantling" of Ukraine.

Reportedly, Shpir fled to Moscow in 2020, and after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he was one of the first propagandists to support the actions of the Russian occupiers.

According to SBU materials, the court sentenced him to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Shpir was found guilty on three counts:

- encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine;

- violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and on other grounds;

- production, distribution of communist symbols and propaganda of totalitarian regimes.

The term of serving the punishment will be calculated from the moment of his actual detention.

Mikhail Shpir is a former editor of the Russian publication Snob and the Ukrainian magazine Zolota Kasta. He regularly contributed to the Ukrainian propaganda website Ukraina.ru. Shpir was also the CEO of Sistemy Management Company LLC.

On March 19, 2021, the SBU charged the pro-Russian "political expert" Shpir.

