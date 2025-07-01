Pro-Iranian hackers threaten to release correspondence of Trump's inner circle.

Among the victims of the alleged hack are the US President's lawyer and advisor, as well as the White House Chief of Staff.

Donald Trump (Photo: SARAH YENESEL /EPA)

An Iranian-linked hacking group has announced its intention to publish correspondence stolen from associates of US President Donald Trump . This was reported by Reuters.

The hackers, who used the pseudonym "Robert," contacted the agency and reported that they had about 100 gigabytes of emails from people close to the American president.

Specifically, the list includes White House Chief of Staff Sueze Whiles, lawyer Lindsey Halligan, and US President's advisor Roger Stone. Among the names of potential victims of the attack is also porn star Stormy Daniels, who testified against Trump in court.

The hackers told the agency that they planned to sell the letters, and if the deal fell through, they would publish them.

The pro-Iranian hacking group "Robert" was already involved in hacking the correspondence of Trump's associates in 2024 during the election campaign. At that time, the cybercriminals sent stolen emails to journalists.

Earlier, the hackers stated that they did not plan any cyberattacks on the American president and his entourage after Trump's election.

However, the group resurfaced after the 12-day war between Israel and Iran this month, which ended with the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called the information about the hacking attack "digital propaganda" aimed at "damaging President Trump and discrediting respected public servants who serve the country with distinction."