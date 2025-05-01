Procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Ministry of Defense has created a Commission to reorganize the DOT

The commission will be headed by the director of the DOT Zhumadilov

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The Ministry of Defense has created a Commission to reorganize the State Logistics Operator (DOT) as part of the process of merging the institution with the Defense Procurement Agency (AOZ). This was announced by the Head of the Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The commission will be headed by the director of AOZ Arsen Zhumadilov, and it will operate on the basis of this department.

"Before the end of martial law, we are preparing the ground for the unification of two key institutions – the AOZ and the DOT. Our goal is to reduce duplication of functions, optimize management, and increase the speed of providing troops", said Umerov.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense is synchronizing approaches, adapting legislation, and preparing a new work model in order to "immediately after victory, move to the most effective logistics support system."

The minister also stated that since December 2023, DOT has ensured transparency and savings of over UAH 26 billion, attracted new suppliers, and "launched the modern DOT-Chain IT system."

"This allowed the ministry to focus on strategic management, policy and control and became the basis for further reform steps according to NATO standards", the minister said.