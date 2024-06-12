Professional Russian sabotage groups working on Ukraine's northern border, says military spokesman

Vadym Mysnyk stated that the Ukrainian military uses certain tactical techniques against these enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups

Photo: SBGS

Russia is deploying professional sabotage and reconnaissance forces to the border with Ukraine. In response, the Ukrainian military is employing tactical techniques to counter these threats, Vadym Mysnyk, spokesman for the North operational-strategic troop grouping, announced on the national telethon.

"Our intelligence monitors the actions of the forces on the other side of the border. And, of course, all the time – last year, this year, in winter and spring – professional saboteurs from the Russian Federation work here. We must not underestimate the enemy," he stated.

According to Mysnyk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces use some tactical techniques against these enemy groups.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said that the Russian army tried to implement a propaganda operation in the village of Ryzhivka in Sumy Oblast. As of Monday morning, there are no enemy units in the village.

On Sunday evening, the dictator of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the alleged occupation of Ryzhivka by militants of his group "Akhmat-Chechnya". The same information was spread by Russian media. At the same time, the head of the Bilopillia territorial community, which includes the village, denied this statement.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, said that the situation in Sumy Oblast as of 8 a.m. on Monday is not the beginning of what happened in Kharkiv Oblast after the start of the Russian offensive.