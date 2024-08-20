Proletarsk oil depot in Russia burning for third straight day. 22 out of 74 tanks on fire – video

The area of the fire at the oil depot in Rostov Oblast reached 10,000 square meters. On August 18, it was hit by Ukrainian drones

Photo: Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation

22 out of 74 fuel tanks are already on fire at the Russian oil depot Kavkaz in Proletarsk, Rostov Oblast, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones. Russian propaganda media published a video from the spot where the fire cannot be extinguished for the third day.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The Russians claim that the area of the fire reached 10,000 square meters. The fire engulfed 22 fuel tanks out of 74 at the oil depot. The firefighters are trying to extinguish the large-scale fire for the third day, with at least 500 rescuers involved in the process.

The propagandists write that constant spilling between the tanks is required in order to prevent detonation.

On August 18 , the General Staff reported on the successful strike on the Kavkaz plant in Rostov Oblast near Proletarsk. The attack was conducted by the forces and means of the Main Intelligence Directorate in cooperation with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces.

Later, LIGA.net's source in military intelligence reported that the DIU hit the oil depot with Ukrainian-made drones. Detailed results regarding the damage to the facility were being clarified.

On August 19, Russian military propaganda wrote that there was a second explosion at the Proletarsk oil depot hit by the Ukrainian military, and 18 people were injured.