Prosecutor General's Office opens case on possible illicit enrichment of the head of the Energy Customs

Anatoliy Komar (Screenshot from Radio Liberty video)

The Prosecutor General's Office has registered criminal proceedings against the possible illicit enrichment of Anatoliy Komar, head of the Energy Customs of the State Customs Service, following an investigation by Radio Liberty's Schemes project. This was announced by the Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported in the commentary of RL.

According to him, the case was opened under the article on illegal enrichment, and the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) was assigned jurisdiction over the proceedings.

If a suspicion is served under this article, the maximum penalty will be up to ten years, with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for three years.

According to Radio Liberty, the DBR has already asked the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) to monitor Komar's lifestyle.

The media indicates that the case was registered on August 2, the day after investigation of Schemes in which journalists stated that after the full-scale invasion of Russia, Komar's family built a mansion in an elite suburb of Kyiv worth UAH 70 million, the official himself drives a Mercedes S-class, and his daughter receives a paid education at King's College London.

In a commentary to the media, Komar said that the house was not built for him, and that his daughter's education was paid for by her unnamed godfather. At the same time, the official refused to answer questions about the origin of the money for the family's luxury property, saying that these questions from journalists "do not concern his professional activities."