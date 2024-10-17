Putin aiming to match EU arms production by 2025, Zelenskyy warns

Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that North Korea helps Russia with shells, equipment and even manpower

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to match the arms production levels of European Union countries by next year, as stated during a meeting of the European Council in Brussels where he presented the Victory Plan.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainian forces need more support because Putin is preparing reinforcements to prolong the war, not end it.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Putin intends to match the arms production levels of EU countries by 2025.

"And he is receiving assistance from North Korea with ammunition, equipment, and even personnel. Plus Iran. Unfortunately, we have received signals that China is still actively helping Russia to continue this war. We have clear intelligence data," Zelenskyy stressed.

On September 28, The Times reported that NATO has evidence of Chinese companies supplying weapons to Russia.

On October 2, China stated that it intends to support "peace and stability" alongside Putin.

On October 6, China's leader expressed readiness to strengthen relations with North Korea.

On October 11, China referred to Ukraine as a "friendly" country and stated its willingness to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.