Putin orders to retake Kursk region before Trump's inauguration – The Telegraph

Russia has deployed around 50,000 troops in the area, report says

Kursk region (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered to push Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Kursk region before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, The Telegraph reported, citing an intelligence briefing.

According to the article, Putin has deployed 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops in an attempt to recapture the Kursk region before Trump takes office in January.

British intelligence suggests that Russia may intensify kamikaze drone strikes on Ukrainian positions in the coming days, using new launch sites near the border.

The article also noted that Trump, during a phone call with Putin following last week's presidential election, warned the Russian leader against escalating the war amid concerns of a potential winter offensive supported by North Korean troops and supplies.

Speaking to The Telegraph, unnamed Western diplomats expressed concern that Putin may attempt to quickly seize territory before Trump's inauguration to strengthen Russia's position in future negotiations.