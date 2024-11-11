Up to 50,000 Russian troops in Kursk region, attacks every 10-15 minutes

Russians use equipment first, and after it is destroyed, small infantry groups are used for assaults, said Vadym Mysnyk, Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman

Photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian occupation forces continue their efforts to displace Ukraine's defense forces from the Kursk region, with assaults occurring every 10-15 minutes, Vadym Mysnyk, spokesperson for the Siversk Operational-Tactical Group, told Suspilne.

According to Mysnyk, around 45,000-50,000 Russian troops are concentrated in the region, including the 155th Guards Brigade of the Pacific Fleet and the 810th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet, paratroopers, special units, and assault battalions.

The Russian forces aim to push out Ukrainian troops, keeping the battles intense despite their significant losses.

Mysnyk noted that Russians initially deploy equipment, and after its destruction, they resort to small infantry groups for assaults.