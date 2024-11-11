Russian forces suffered significant losses in personnel and military equipment while attempting to storm Ukrainian paratrooper positions in Kursk Oblast, according to the 95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which also published a corresponding video.

The paratroopers successfully repelled an assault by the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, which is based in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

"Over two days of assault operations, the enemy achieved nothing except the destruction of their own units and equipment, amounting to 28 units of enemy equipment and over 100 orcs from the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

Approximately 100 Russians sustained serious injuries in Kursk Oblast.

"Our paratroopers repelled the Russians' desire to continue the assault – the orcs began to retreat, but not all of them succeeded," the 95th Brigade added.

On November 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had transferred about 11,000 military personnel from North Korea to Kursk Oblast.

On November 5, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed the first clashes between Ukrainian forces and North Korean soldiers. According to him, these were "small-scale battles."

On November 7, Zelenskyy stated that North Korean soldiers suffered their first losses in battles in Kursk Oblast.

On November 10, the New York Times reported that approximately 50,000 Russian and North Korean soldiers are preparing for an offensive on Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast.