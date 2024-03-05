Putin again warns of nuclear war, but US State Department dismisses threat, pointing to propaganda

Moscow's rhetoric is "irresponsible and inappropriate" for a nuclear power, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russia has no intention of using nuclear weapons, despite dictator Vladimir Putin's recent threats against NATO, announced State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing.

Such rhetoric is "irresponsible and inappropriate for a nuclear power and is inconsistent with the way that any nuclear power should talk about the use of such weapons in public."

Washington sees no reason to change their nuclear posture.

"And I would just note, as I always note, as the President has made clear, we are not sending boots on the ground to Ukraine," Miller said.

Earlier, Putin threatened the world with nuclear war if NATO countries send their troops to Ukraine.

Putin has repeatedly threatened US President Joe Biden with escalation and nuclear weapons — this is the main reason why Washington is hesitant to help Ukraine, said former US ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst in an interview with LIGA.net.

Last year, the Kremlin's propagandist Margarita Simonyan said that Russia could detonate a nuclear bomb over Siberia, after which the world would return to 1993. "There will be no nuclear winter, and no one will die of cancer, but all radio electronics and all satellites will be disabled. We will return to something like year 1993 – with wired telephones."

Pavlo Klimkin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2014-2019, said that the nuclear weapons that Russia, according to the United States, plans to launch into space are not actually nuclear weapons.