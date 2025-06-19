Putin spoke with Xi Jinping: they condemned Israel and agreed to meet

Putin and Xi Jinping agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting in China from August 31 to September 3

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on June 19. This was reported to propaganda media by the Kremlin's aide Yuri Ushakov.

According to Ushakov, Moscow and Beijing have "identical approaches" to events in the Middle East and "strongly condemn Israel's actions, which, in their opinion, violate the UN Charter." It is also emphasized that both sides oppose a forceful resolution of the conflict.

Putin, according to propaganda media, confirmed Russia's readiness to mediate in the Middle East settlement, if necessary. The leaders of the countries also allegedly agreed to instruct the relevant departments to intensify contacts regarding the situation in the region.

They also reportedly discussed the results of the G7 summit. Ushakov noted that, according to the Kremlin, there were allegedly "disagreements" among the participants of the meeting, and for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the visit "was not successful."

It is also reported that Putin and Xi Jinping have agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting in China from August 31 to September 3. The main negotiations are scheduled for September 2.