Putin trying to buy time and preparing for spring offensive – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Russia is preparing a spring offensive targeting Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Le Figaro, warning that Putin is buying time after a thwarted operation.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Commenting on talks held March 11 in Saudi Arabia between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations, Zelenskyy described success in Jeddah as a win for Ukraine.

"Every step where Ukrainians prove they want peace, like the U.S., while Russia refuses, strengthens our analysis that the Kremlin doesn’t want peace. This is critical because the United States will realize it," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Asian and Latin American countries, which claimed Russian leader Vladimir Putin was open to an unconditional ceasefire while Ukraine was not, would also see the truth.

"I also confirm that Putin is trying to buy time and preparing for a spring offensive. We see preparations for this future operation, and we’ve shared our intelligence with allies," Zelenskyy stressed.

He specified that Putin is planning a push on Sumy and Kharkiv Oblast.

"He wanted to start this operation eight months ago, but we stopped him with our move in Kursk. That’s why he needs time now," Zelenskyy concluded.

On March 18, Zelenskyy said Putin aims to launch "several offensive actions" in the coming months.

On March 20, he reported Russia amassing troops near Sumy to pressure Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast, though Ukraine’s military is responding with unexpected maneuvers.