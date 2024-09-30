Putin turns into biggest supporter of Ukraine's accession to EU, says Croatian PM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrej Plenković (Photo: the Croatian Prime Minister's X page)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions have spurred European integration, with Ukraine and other countries moving closer to EU membership, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković stated in an interview with Bloomberg.

"Over the past two and a half years, we have seen a strategic shift in the European capitals being more open toward the enlargement. I believe that Vladimir Putin was the biggest promoter of enlargement," said the official.

Plenković noted that at the end of June, Ukraine officially began negotiations for EU membership along with Moldova. Additionally, in 2024, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as five other Western Balkan countries, agreed to start negotiations.

The Croatian premier added that over the next five years, under the new European Commission, it will be interesting to observe the expansion of the European Union and the changes within the candidate countries.

"We are always ready to support the progress of our neighbors," the Croatian prime minister concluded.

On September 22, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Poland supports Ukraine's accession to the EU but noted that there are several conditions.

On September 25, publicist Vitaliy Portnikov suggested that until Ukraine joins NATO, it will remain a gray zone between the West and Russia, which could delay its EU membership for many years.

On September 27, Finland President Alexander Stubb stated that Ukraine should first join the EU before seeking NATO membership.