MEP urges Europe to wake up to growing Russian threat, boost Ukraine aid

Vladimir Putin is waging a war against the European way of life, MEP Guy Verhofstadt said and called for increased aid to Ukraine

Guy Verhofstadt (Photo: EPA/Julien Warnand)

Guy Verhofstadt, a member of the European Parliament, called for increased military and financial assistance to Ukraine against the backdrop of a massive Russian missile strike in the morning of January 2, he wrote on X (Twitter).

The European Union has no alternative but to increase military and financial assistance to Kyiv, the MEP stressed.

"Putin is at war with the European way of life that Ukraine defends. Wake up, Europe!" Verhofstadt said.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, called on partners to respond to the Russian attack by strengthening support for Ukraine.

Russia launched a massive missile attack in Ukraine on the morning of January 2.

In particular, the aggressor massively attacked Kyiv with Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. The attack resulted in destruction and casualties, there were problems with electricity and water supply.

Also, the occupation forces massively hit Kharkiv with missiles: the mayor reported several airstrikes in the center of the city in residential areas, which caused casualties.

Five districts of Kyiv and two districts of Kyiv Oblast have problems with electricity supply due to Russian missiles. The power went out in a part of the houses in the Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiyivskyi, Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts of the capital of Ukraine, as well as in the Bucha and Vyshhorod districts of Kyiv Oblast.