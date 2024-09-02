Putin visits Mongolia, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds

Putin's trip to Mongolia marks his first visit to a state party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court since the court issued an arrest warrant for him in 2023

Vladimir Putin in Mongolia (Photo by the occupier's media)

The Mongolian government has struck a blow against the International Criminal Court and the system of international criminal law, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Gosha Tykhyi, commenting on the visit of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Mongolia.

"The Mongolian government’s failure to carry out the binding ICC arrest warrant for Putin is a heavy blow to the International Criminal Court and the international criminal justice system," Tykhyi stated.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that Mongolia allowed the accused to evade justice, thereby sharing responsibility for his war crimes.

"We will work with partners to ensure that this has consequences for Ulan Bator," Tykhyi concluded.

Earlier, Russian propagandists reported that Putin arrived in Mongolia on September 2 and published video footage from Ulan Bator airport.

