Putin's threats should be taken seriously, just like before Ukraine invasion – Polish FM

Radoslaw Sikorski (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland)

Western countries should take Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's threats seriously and prepare for possible Russian aggression, stated Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

When asked about the realism of Western experts' predictions of a possible Russian attack on any NATO country, Sikorski responded, "I'm not going to speculate. But when President Putin threatens other countries, as he did Ukraine before the invasion, I'm afraid he should be believed. We need to be prepared for this."

However, Sikorski also believes that Russia is currently unable to attack NATO countries, as almost all of its resources are tied up in Ukraine.

"We are now beginning the largest NATO exercises in history. If memory serves, 70,000 or 90,000 troops are participating. So, it would be better for Russia not to try, because it would lose. And thanks to the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers, Russia has already lost about half of its tanks and much other military equipment," the minister said.

