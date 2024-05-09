Ukrainian parliament dismisses Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov

The decision was made at a meeting of the parliament on May 9

Oleksandr Kubrakov (Photo: OP)

At its meeting on May 9, the Ukrainian parliament supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of minister for communities, territories and infrastructure development, Golos MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

272 parliamentarians voted "for". According to Zheleznyak, Kubrakov's replacement will not be appointed today.

Kubrakov himself claims on Facebook that the leadership of the Servant of the People faction and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal did not discuss this decision with him, and he was not invited to a meeting of the relevant committee.

"Regarding the vote for this draft resolution by the Verkhovna Rada – in five years of joint work, we have come a long way. With the absolute majority – the path is in the same direction. Everyone makes a decision according to their beliefs and bears responsibility for it," he wrote.

Resolution No. 11248 appeared on the website of the parliament. The explanatory note states that Kubrakov's dismissal is necessary due to the restructuring of the department.

"There is an urgent need to create a separate ministry that would deal with regional policy," the document states.

Earlier LIGA.net sources in the Servant of the People and Golos reported that the Ministry of Infrastructure wants to divide into two separate departments – the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Regional Policy.

At around 10:20 a.m., the Rada's transport committee supported Kubrakov's dismissal from his post, Zheleznyak said.

On May 20, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Kubrakov as minister of infrastructure, and from December 1, 2022, he became deputy prime minister, minister for communities, territories and infrastructure development.

LIGA.net reviewed the declarations of government officials and identified the ten richest ministers for 2023 – Kubrakov was in fourth place with net worth in 2023 of UAH 55.58 million ($1.4 million).