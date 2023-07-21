Ukrainian parliament to consider firing Culture Minister Tkachenko at next meeting

The Verkhovna Rada received a resignation notice from Oleksandr Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy on his own initiative, announced the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.



He said that Tkachenko's resignation will be considered at the next plenary meeting.

REFERENCE. On July 13, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on the allocation of almost UAH 574 million ($15.6 million) to complete the construction of the Holodomor Museum, which caused outrage and debate about the feasibility of such expenses during a full-scale war, when society through volunteers does not have time to earn on/cover the needs of the Defense Forces in, for example, FPV kamikaze drones, reconnaissance UAVs, vehicles, etc.



Tkachenko said that he considers such expenses appropriate. The trident, which will be installed instead of the coat of arms of the USSR on the shield of the "Motherland-Mother" monument, also caused controversy in society. UAH 28 million ($761,670) will be spent on this (which, according to volunteers and the military, who estimate the amount of money in purchases useful for the front, is equivalent to 1,000 FPV drones to destroy the occupiers). At the same time, donors and patrons will allegedly provide the money to replace the symbols. Another scandal arose due to the news that the showman Yuriy Horbunov will shoot a comedy series "Inhulets Village" for UAH 33 million ($897,682) of state funds.

On July 20, Zelenskyy suggested that Shmyhal find a replacement for Tkachenko. The President stated that during the war, the maximum attention of the state and resources should be directed to defense needs.

Tkachenko was surprised by the president's words, but said that on July 20 he himself brought Shmyhal a resignation letter. Tkachenko insists that culture during war is important, "because this is a war not only for territories, but for people, and people are our memory, history, language, creativity despite the war, heritage and the past for the sake of the future."

