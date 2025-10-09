Rada supports deployment of Armed Forces units to Turkey and the UK

MPs supported Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree on sending ships and military to foreign countries with 282 votes in favor

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Parliament's press service)

On Thursday, October 9, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law approving the presidential decree Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to foreign countries. This became known from the broadcasts parliamentary sessions.

MPs considered draft law No. 14059 under a shortened procedure. The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law as a basis and as a whole. "A total of 282 MPs voted in favor.

Before the vote, the Minister of Defense made a report Denys Shmyhal. According to him, Zelensky introduced a bill to the Parliament as urgent.

The draft law provides for the approval of a presidential decree on sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Turkey and the United Kingdom to service warships.

It is planned to deploy 321 servicemen. At the same time, all units remain under the command of the Ukrainian Navy.

The law also provides for parliamentary approval for sending warships to foreign countries. The Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette (Ada type) will be sent to Turkey with a regular crew of 106 servicemen.

Mine countermeasures ships Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Melitopol, Genichesk and the 1st Mine Countermeasures Division of the Navy Flotilla as part of the Mine Countermeasures Headquarters with a total of 215 military personnel will be sent to the UK.

On August 28, the Russian Defense Ministry boasted that a Russian naval drone at the mouth of the Danube River had hit and allegedly sunk the Ukrainian reconnaissance ship Simferopol. In THE NAVY confirmed the impact and death of one crew member at that time.

On August 29, it became known about two fallen defenders and several missing persons.