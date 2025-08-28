Russians hit Ukrainian Navy ship "Simferopol"

The Russian Defense Ministry said the attack was carried out by an unmanned boat

"Simferopol" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Russians have attacked the Simferopol ship of the Ukrainian Navy, killing one crew member. This was reported by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk in a comment to LIGA.net.

"Regarding the information about the damage to one of the Ukrainian Navy's ships: we confirm the fact of the attack on the ship, and the consequences of the attack are being eliminated," Pletenchuk said.

According to the navy spokesman, most of the crew is safe. The search for several sailors continues.

One crew member was killed and several wounded, Pletenchuk said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state reported that a Russian unmanned boat at the mouth of the Danube River hit the Ukrainian reconnaissance ship Simferopol. The occupiers claim that the ship allegedly sank as a result of the attack.

REFERENCE Simferopol is a reconnaissance ship of the Ukrainian Navy. It is a medium-sized reconnaissance ship of the Laguna project (an electronic reconnaissance ship based on the 502EM project SRTM). Built at PJSC Kuznya na Rybalskomu. Launched on April 23, 2019.

In April, the Foreign Intelligence Service reported that Russia is stepping up development of maritime drones.

On July 2, Budanov said that Russians tried to use their experimental models of maritime drones against targets in Ukraine, but they exploded in Russian territorial waters.