Russians tried to attack Odesa region with marine drones, they exploded in Russian waters – Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

The Russians tried to use their experimental models of maritime drones against targets in Ukraine, but they exploded in Russian territorial waters. This was announced during an event to award the Magura project participants by the Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, in early June, the occupiers wanted to attack the town of Pivdenne in Odesa region.

"They detonated in their waters, they did not even reach our territorial waters. According to our information, they were heading for the town of Pivdenne and were looking for their targets there, but they failed," Budanov said .