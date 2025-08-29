Two crew members of the Simferopol ship have already been killed as a result of a Russian marine drone strike

Парадний прохід 24 серпня 2021 корабля Сімферополь у супроводі авіації (Фото - пресслужба ВМС)

As of August 29, two crew members have been killed in the Russian attack on the Ukrainian Navy's Simferopol reconnaissance ship. This was reported by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon.

"Unfortunately, we already have a second victim. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. We will definitely find all our missing people. There are several of them. Several servicemen were also wounded," he said .

Most crew members are safe.

Pletenchuk did not provide details on whether the Ukrainian ship sank after the strike, as stated by the Russian Defense Ministry. Efforts are underway to save the lives of the military, so the Navy cannot provide details at this time.