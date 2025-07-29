Rada Vice Speaker calls for boycott of events with Matviyenko's participation at Geneva summit

Olena Kondratiuk believes that the Russian official should sit in the dock of the Special International Tribunal

Olena Kondratiuk (Photo: Facebook account of the Vice Speaker)

Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk called for a boycott of events with the participation of the head of the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian parliament) Valentina Matvienko during the World Conference of Heads of Parliament in Geneva. With the relevant statement Kondratyuk spoke on Facebook.

"Like many others, I am shocked that the Russian delegation, which consists of sanctioned individuals headed by Matvienko, is here. Like many others, I believe that these people have no place at the World Conference of Presidents of Parliaments. I don't know what they want to hear from Russia. I know what I will say," wrote the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

She said that she would tell the truth about Ukraine at the summit – about the shelling and casualties, about the abducted children that Russia wants to exchange for prisoners of war, about air defense, about the threat that Russia poses to the world, and about strengthening sanctions.

"Even so: strengthening the discipline of the sanctions policy. Sanctioned persons cannot fly freely to world meetings! They cannot spread their narratives on the most representative platforms. What is the point of sanctions then?" Kondratiuk wrote.

She believes that Matviyenko, as a person who approved the armed aggression and all subsequent crimes against Ukraine, should sit in the dock of the Special International Tribunal, whose creation was supported by Switzerland.

"It is very important to show the demarche of all democratic countries against Russia's presence here at the Speakers' Summit. I will do it! We cannot allow the shameful presence of criminals without any reaction," the official emphasized.

She called on the conference participants to boycott any public events with Matviyenko's participation.

"Any joint photo or handshake with her means taking the side of the aggressor. And this will definitely be used by Russian propaganda to justify the crimes of the Russian Federation," she emphasized.