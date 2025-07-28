"Matviyenko's place is in the dock". Foreign Ministry reacts to Putin's ally's trip to Switzerland

Valentina Matvienko (Photo: MAGALI GIRARDIN / EPA)

The place of the head of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko – in the dock, not at international events. About this said Ukrainian diplomatic spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi after the visit of the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament to the World Conference of parliamentary leaders in Switzerland.

"Matviyenko's place is in the dock, not at international conferences. Her admission to Geneva is shameful and should not have happened. The genocidal Matviyenko is personally responsible for the crime of aggression and all subsequent atrocities after publicly approving the deployment of Russian armed forces on the territory of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

According to him, Ukraine calls on all conference participants who "have at least some self-respect" to avoid shaking hands with Matvienko, who is "covered in Ukrainian blood."

Tykhyi announced that Kyiv would continue to work on bringing the Russian official to justice.

"We will continue to work tirelessly on another trip for Valentyna Matviyenko, which she truly deserves, to The Hague, where she will soon begin her work Special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine", – said the Foreign Ministry spokesman.