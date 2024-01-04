Ukrainian General: Enough rockets for MANPADS to fend off more Russian attacks on Kyiv

Photo: 28th brigade

The fighters of mobile air defense groups in Kyiv have enough ammunition to repel several "powerful" Russian attacks, said Lieutenant General and Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev in an interview with AFP.

These are missiles for portable anti-aircraft missile systems. According to Naiev, if Russia dares to launch several more mass attacks, especially on the capital, the mobile air defense groups can repel them, but they will then need more military assistance from Western partners.

"The current situation with MANPADS for mobile air defense groups is that there is enough ammunition to withstand several upcoming powerful attacks. However, in the medium and long term, we will need the help of Western countries to replenish the missile supply," he said.

