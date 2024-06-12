Ratio of volunteers to those mobilized in Ukrainian Armed Forces is 1:3, says Defense Ministry

Deputy Minister of Defense Nataliya Kalmykova believes that such a result shows that Ukraine still has the potential to defend the state

The ratio of volunteers to those mobilized in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of May 2024 is 1:3, stated Deputy Minister of Defense Nataliya Kalmykova during a conference in Kyiv.

Now there is an important strategy, which is used to assign military personnel to positions according to their expertise and competence.

Against this background, the Defense Forces are creating a new personnel policy system and developing a network of recruiting centers. There are already 22 of them, and three more are planned to be opened this week, Kalmykova said.

According to the deputy defense minister, "the results are impressive." As of May, the ratio of volunteers and mobilized soldiers who joined the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is 1:3.

"This shows that we still have the potential to protect Ukraine," the official said.

On June 10, the Verkhovna Rada announced that during May Ukraine managed to mobilize more people than in the last few months.

On June 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was "absolutely sober" looking at the strengthening of mobilization in the country, because Ukraine "needs to be defended."