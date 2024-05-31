US permission to strike Russia, Zelenskyy: Received message early in the morning, no details yet

President considers the US decision "a step forward" to protect Ukrainians near the border

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received a message from the American side on the use of US-provided weapons on Russian territory but did not give further details. The Ukrainian leader made the announcement at a press conference with participants of the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit in Sweden.

"We received a message from the American side this morning. I received this message from my military. I can't share the details with you," he said.

According to the president, he wants to see what will happen in practice.

At the same time, the head of state called it "a step forward" toward the goal of enabling Ukraine to protect people living in settlements near the border.

Zelenskyy did not provide further details: "As of today, that's all."

