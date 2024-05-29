Does Ukraine use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia? Minstrategprom: It's about Crimea

The Air Force does not comment on whether Ukraine uses British-supplied missiles on Russian territory

Storm Shadow missile (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

The United Kingdom had previously allowed Ukraine to use its long-range Storm Shadow missiles to attack targets inside Russia. Ukraine has successfully used them, Yuriy Sak, an aide to the Minister of Strategic Industries, told Bloomberg.

He later clarified to LIGA.net that he was referring to the use of these missiles in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"We already have a precedent [with permission to attack Russia]. The United Kingdom has previously allowed Ukraine to use its long-range Storm Shadow missiles, and we have used them successfully," he said.

UPDATE: Sak clarified to LIGA.net that the above statement referred to an existing precedent for the use of Storm Shadow missiles against Russian forces and military targets. However, he was specifically referring to their use against military targets in Crimea.

It is important to note that there was no mention of Crimea during the Bloomberg broadcast after the phrase "and we have used them [missiles] successfully."

He also said that the Ukrainians need to be "flexible and dynamic" and that the country is producing its own long-range capabilities.

Sak stressed that Ukraine has managed to reduce Russia's oil refining capacity by 15% using weapons produced by the Ukrainian defense industry.

The Air Force is currently not commenting on whether Ukraine is using the British-supplied missiles against Russia, Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash told LIGA.net.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence also declined to comment.

