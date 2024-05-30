Ukraine's intelligence strikes four Russian vessels in Crimea, destroys two of them

On the night of May 30, fighters of the special intelligence unit Group 13 used Magura V5 drones to destroy two Russian KS-701 Tunets boats

HUR. Illustrative image (Photo: HUR)

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) clarified that the Magura V5 drones hit four high-speed transport and landing KS-701 Tunets vessels, two of which were destroyed.

The HUR reported that the occupiers were using these boats for logistics and patrolling the waters near the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the HUR, previously stated that two of the Russian Tunets boats were beyond repair after the Magura V5 strikes.

