Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate officers hit two Russian KS-701 Tunets boats in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The press service of the intelligence agency said that for this purpose Ukrainian MAGURA V5 surface drones were engaged.

In order to neutralize the attack sea drones on the approach to the Vuzka Bay, the Russian military scrambled combat aircraft 32 times, in particular – Su-27/30/35, MiG-29, Be-12, An-26 and Ka-27/29 helicopters and Mi-8, the DIU noted.

Also, the Russians chaotically used small arms and 30-mm cannons. Despite this, Ukrainian spies successfully hit two boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

REFERENCE Tunets is a diesel boat with an aluminum hull, which, depending on the modification, is intended for road work or patrol trips, recreation on the water. Length – 8.8 m, width – 2.5 m, passenger capacity – up to six people. Such boats are mostly owned by Russian border guards and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

In the early hours of February 1, 2024, the Ukrainian military intelligence destroyed the Russian missile cruiser Ivanovets using MAGURA V5 drones.

On February 14, MAGURA V5 UAVs destroyed the large amphibious ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Caesar Kunikov.