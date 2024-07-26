Reports of Romania shooting down Russian drones circulate online. Bucharest denies

Shahed drone (Photo: Pacific Press)

Online reports claimed that Romania was allegedly shooting down Russian Shahed drones during Russia's attack on Ukraine, but Bucharest denied this information, with the country's Ministry of Defense refuting the claim and stating it has no foundation.

"Disinformation actions falsely spreading the idea that Romania has become a target for drone attacks by the Russian Federation," the Ministry stated.

The department wrote that the Russian attacks "were directed at Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube, not at facilities on Romanian territory."

"The forces and means of the Ministry of National Defense deployed in the border area with Ukraine have not opened fire on attack means from the Russian Federation in any similar situation," the statement reads.

Photo: Fecabook of the Ministry of Defense of Romania

On July 26, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Embassy due to the discovery of Shahed drone fragments in Tulcea County after the attack on Ukraine.

The wreckage of the Russian

