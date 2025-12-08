Return of Ukrainian children and all prisoners is in the peaceful plan, Zelenskyy confirms

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the president)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the peace plan includes provisions for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russians and for the exchange of all Ukrainian prisoners. The head of state said this during a conversation with the Ukrainian media.

Earlier, on December 3, the US Senate held hearings on the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia. During the hearings, lawmakers emphasized that any agreements with Russia without a guarantee of the children's return are unacceptable.

"[It's] true, senators and congressmen are working. I am in constant contact with them. I have personal meetings and phone calls on this topic. They [American lawmakers] support it. By the way, the first lady of the United States Melania [Trump] also supports this issue. This is a painful, sensitive issue for Americans. It is also for us ", the President replied.

Therefore, he added, in terms of peace with 20 points there are provisions for the return of Ukrainian children, as well as for the exchange of all Ukrainian prisoners.

Subsequently, the president's Office noted that with regard to exchanges negotiations are ongoing at the level of the Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war, and that Ukraine hopes for progress in this regard.

They also confirmed that this issue was discussed at the level of negotiators. and pointed out that the "all-for-all" exchange clause is included in all Ukrainian drafts of the peace plan.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine would support U.S. congressmen and senators on their bill to return Ukrainian children.

In September, U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar presented a bill that would recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return children abducted from Ukraine. So far, this document has not been approved by Congress.

REFERENCE. The Russians have taken at least 20,000 children from Ukraine, and only 1,400 have been returned. About 1.6 million Ukrainian children still live in the temporarily occupied territories. The Russians have taken at least 20,000 children from Ukraine, and only 1,400 have been returned. About 1.6 million Ukrainian children still live in the temporarily occupied territories.