The US response has left a mostly negative impression among allies, an Italian official told Reuters

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

European diplomats are worried about the US president's refusal Donald Trump to publicly hold Russia accountable for the drones in Poland, as well as the lack of US involvement in repelling them. About this Reuters told unnamed European diplomats.

The White House official explained that Trump "wants this war, caused by incompetence, to be Joe Biden, to end as soon as possible," and believes that Russia and Ukraine should stop the war, and Europe should "do its part by putting economic pressure on the countries that finance the war."

According to unnamed diplomats and analysts, in any other post-Cold War period, such an incident would likely have caused serious concern in Washington and prompted a swift response.

A senior German official said that the United States had been involved in talks with NATO allies on drones, but seemed to be "hesitant."

"With this US administration, we cannot rely on anything. But we have to pretend that we could," the official said.

The Eastern European diplomat added that the United States is not particularly reassuring to anyone in NATO.

"Washington's silence has been almost deafening," he added.

An Italian official, whose AWACS reconnaissance aircraft helped detect the drones over Poland, said the US reaction has been largely negative among allies, although they refrain from openly criticizing it.