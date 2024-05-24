Ukraine's FM: Talks of Putin freezing war aim to disrupt Peace Summit

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy is convinced that the Russian dictator has no desire to cease aggression

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

Journalists from Reuters, citing Russian officials who have worked or currently work with Vladimir Putin, report that the dictator is allegedly ready to freeze the war in Ukraine on current frontlines.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated on X that this is an attempt by Russia to disrupt the Global Peace Summit.

"Putin can fight for as long as it takes, but Putin is also ready for a ceasefire – to freeze the war," one source, a Russian official aware of top-level discussions in the Kremlin, told the agency.

Three other sources familiar with discussions within the dictator's inner circle reported that Putin "expressed frustration" to a small group of his advisors, believing that the West is trying to thwart such negotiations, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outright rejects them.

Kuleba believes that by spreading anonymous statements in the information space, "Putin is desperately trying to derail the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15–16. He is scared of its success." According to the diplomat, the Kremlin dictator's entourage is sending signals of supposed readiness for a ceasefire, despite Russian troops continuing their brutal attacks on Ukraine.

"Putin currently has no desire to end his aggression against Ukraine. Only the principled and united voice of the global majority can force him to choose peace over war. This is what the Peace Summit is intended to achieve. This is why he is so afraid of it," the Foreign Minister stated.

