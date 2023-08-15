36 Russian missiles fired at Ukraine overnight, leaving dead, injured

Russia launched 36 missiles on Ukraine overnight on Tuesday, with 16 of them taken down, the Ukrainian Air Force Command said in a statement.

The missiles were fired from sea and air at approximately 04:00 am, and at least 28 launches of various types of cruise missiles were recorded.

Four X-22 missiles were launched by six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from the Shaykovka air base in Russia’s western Kaluga region, and twenty X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched by 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

In addition, four Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from the Black Sea near Yalta, in Russia-occupied Crimea.

Air defences, which were active throughout Ukraine, managed to take down 16 X-101 and Kalibr missiles.

In addition, eight launches of S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missiles were recorded in the Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions, in eastern Ukraine.

In the cities of Lviv and Lutsk, in western Ukraine, and Dnipro in the east, Russians attacked industrial enterprises, and residential buildings were damaged.

At least three people died in Lutsk after a Russian missile hit a factory, local authorities reported.

Russia has been repeatedly shelling cities and civilian infrastructure since it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February and, despite irrefutable evidence, claimed those were military targets.

