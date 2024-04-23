Russia may achieve up to 15% of military goals with "unpleasant surprises" - Ukraine's commander

Russians are preparing "unpleasant surprises" for the Defense Forces on unexpected fronts, and they may have certain successes and be able to achieve 10-15% of their goals, the commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, said in an interview with LIGA.net.

When asked whether Ukraine currently has enough reserves, Pivnenko said: "To understand that this year the enemy will not win. I cannot say that everything will be bad for them. Maybe they will have some successes. Maybe they will be able to achieve 10-15% of their goals".

However, the commander of the National Guard is convinced, this will not be a strategic victory for Russia.

"But after that, they'll be thinking about what comes next. Because, figuratively speaking, they don't have enough ammunition for a second such 'shot,'" he said.

Nevertheless, according to Pivnenko's forecasts, the Ukrainian army faces several difficult months of the Russian offensive, as the occupiers are preparing "unpleasant surprises" for the Defense Forces on unexpected fronts.

He is convinced that Russia will not be able to "take" either Zaporizhzhia or Kharkiv and even if it tries to advance towards Kyiv again, it will only be "demonstrative actions."

"Although I expect certain difficulties. There will be pressure - they will try to advance wherever they can. We will move the contact lines and units, and use reserves. We will work with artillery and FPV drones. We will destroy by all means," Pivnenko added.

Read also: Ukraine is not Israel, Russia is not Iran. Why US and allies do not down missiles in Ukrainian skies