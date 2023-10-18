Kuleba calls on world leaders to condemn Russia's withdrawal from Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

Today, the Russian State Duma withdrew its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. The Russian MPs supported the draft law in the second and third readings. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the world to respond to further provocations by Moscow.

"Today, the world is witnessing another provocative step by the aggressor state, aimed at stepping up nuclear blackmail," Dmytro Kuleba's office said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that this decision is "part of a chain of events" that have been taking place in Russia in recent years – the aggressor state has already –provoked a dangerous imbalance in the global architecture of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation with its decision to suspend participation in the new treaty on nuclear weapons and the illegal deployment of Russian of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Ukraine's top diplomat called it "irresponsible behavior", which once again endangers international security and stability.

"Ukraine condemns Russia's steps to withdraw ratification of the Treaty and calls on the international community to respond accordingly to Moscow's provocations aimed at harming the object and purpose of the CTBT," the Foreign Ministry said.

On October 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, referring to forecasts of Ukrainian intelligence, said that by the end of 2023, Russia will intensify its nuclear threats.

