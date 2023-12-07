Russian attack threatens global stability, Ukraine aid defends it – Lithuanian government

Russia seeks to destroy the international order, and if it succeeds, the losses will be incomparably greater than the costs of military aid to Ukraine

Arvydas Anušauskas (Photo - EPA)

Russia seeks to destroy the international order, and if it succeeds, the damage will be incomparably greater than the costs of international military aid to Ukraine, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas has said, according to LRT.lt.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and Defense Minister told reporters that the delay in the US Congress approving military aid to Ukraine and Israel "is an unpleasant circumstance", but the ministers believe that the aid will eventually be approved.

Anušauskas said he discussed the issue with Republican senators during a visit to the United States and received assurances that the issue would be resolved by mid-December.

The minister noted that since Russia's war against Ukraine continues, the question of continued support will arise in all countries.

"The war in Ukraine and the actions of Russia are destroying the international order, and if it collapses, it will cause ten times more costs than now," said Anušauskas.

Šimonytė, in her turn, said that "at the level of rhetoric of support allocation, there is no doubt: both in the Senate, and in general in the House of Representatives, in the Congress, the majority of representatives are in favor of supporting Ukraine."

"It is a shame that this issue – and not only the Ukrainian one, but also the Israeli one and the general package of support – has become a hostage of domestic politics," she said.

On Wednesday, the United States announced a new aid package to Ukraine, which included $175 million worth of weapons and equipment. The package includes AIM-9M and AIM-7 air defense missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, 155-mm artillery rounds, and more.

US President Joe Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Armed Forces. He emphasized that Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine – and then the American military will have to fight with the Russians.

The White House announced that money for aid to Ukraine will run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress does not pass a new package.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that "we are at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to our ability to provide security assistance to Ukraine." However, he is confident that Congress will approve the new aid package when it comes up for consideration.