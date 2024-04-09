Russia strikes Chernihiv Oblast and Kostiantynivka in Donbas: fatalities reported – photos

Police, rescuers, and other relevant services are working at the impact sites

Consequences of the attack on Kostiantynivka (Photo: State Emergency Service of Donetsk Oblast)

On April 9th, Russia attacked the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast, resulting in one death, according to the head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.



Russia also launched an airstrike on Kostiantynivka, resulting in the death of a man, according to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

The Russians shelled Semenivka with artillery and multiple rocket launchers, resulting in the death of a woman, according to Chaus.

The police in Chernihiv Oblast reported that another resident was injured, and about 10 buildings were damaged.

National Police

National Police

National Police

As a result of the airstrike on residential buildings in Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and three others were injured, according to Filashkin. In addition, two more people may be under the rubble of one of the buildings – a search operation is underway.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration said that a total of 27 houses, three high-rise buildings, two infrastructure facilities, and an administrative building were damaged by the airstrike.

The National Police of Donetsk Oblast reported that a 60-year-old man was killed as a result of the strike on Kostiantynivka.

Donetsk OVA

Donetsk OVA

State Emergency Service of Donetsk region

Donetsk OVA

