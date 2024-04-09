Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs, injuring three people

On April 9, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Russian occupiers carried out air strikes

Ihor Terekhov (Illustrative photo)

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on April 9, with Mayor Ihor Terekhov reporting two hits in the central part of the city.

At 14:53, the Air Force warned of the threat of the launch of guided aerial bombs towards the Kharkiv Oblast.

At 14:57, Suspilne reported explosions in the city.

"Two hits in the central part of the city. According to preliminary information, these were guided aerial bombs. Information about casualties and destruction is being clarified," Terekhov wrote.

UPDATED at 15:24. Due to the occupiers' strikes in Kharkiv, two people were reportedly injured, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

At the same time, Terekhov reported three casualties.

UPDATED at 15:52. Syniehubov confirmed that there are currently three injured – these are employees of the enterprise, which the occupiers hit with at least two strikes. There are destruction and building fires, the debris is being cleared, people may be blocked.

