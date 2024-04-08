Russia strikes Poltava community: 1 Dead, 5 Injured, including children

Russian missile (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure within the Poltava community, according to the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Filip Pronin.

At 21:07, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a missile in the Poltava Oblast, and at 21:10, Suspilne reported an explosion.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified. All relevant services are working at the site of the impact, Pronin said.

UPDATED AT 22:35. Pronin reported that as a result of the strike on a civilian building, one person was killed. Five people were injured, including three children. Another person was rescued from a neighboring building.

According to the head of the regional administration, part of the roof of the building was destroyed, and a fire broke out. Several neighboring houses were damaged.

