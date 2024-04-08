Russian strike hits industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia, six people injured

An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia on April 8, with the Air Force warning of the threat of ballistic weapons use

Zaporizhzhia. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

The Russian army launched a missile strike on an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia, injuring six people, as was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

The consequences of the attack are still being clarified. Meanwhile, the secretary of the city council, Anatolii Kurtiev, said that the city's infrastructure facility, seven apartment buildings, and a medical institution were damaged in the attack.

Utility crews are currently working to clean up the aftermath of the attack.

