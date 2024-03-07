Russia claims first spotted aerial destruction of American HIMARS system with Iskander missile – MP

Specialists must now investigate the first destruction of the HIMARS system in Ukraine, MP and soldier Roman Kostenko told Radio Liberty

Roman Kostenko (Photo: Roman Kostenko/Facebook)

The Russian army managed to destroy the first HIMARS missile system with an Iskander missile strike. The installation was detected from a drone, and an investigation is due, MP and special forces colonel Roman Kostenko reported in a comment to Radio Liberty.

Experts should find out how the Russians managed to strike the system, since HIMARS was firing from the rear, and enemy intelligence is constantly working.

"For Iskander to spot like this, a lot of time must have passed. When they fly and 'draw' like that, there are ordinary means, and you see what is flying above you," said Kostenko.

It must determined who provided air defense and air security, the lawmaker stressed.

Kostenko expressed confidence that if at the level of platoon commanders there are tablets that show the flights of drones, then at the HIMARS level this should be in every vehicle.

"And they should look at what is flying above them and, based on this, take positions," the parliamentarian said.

Earlier, Russian military propagandists and Ukrainian channels published a video of the destruction of HIMARS in Donbas. This is the first confirmation of an attack on the system in a year and a half of its operation in Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck with HIMARS the cluster of the 155th brigade of marines of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Later, the Defense Forces struck with HIMARS the Russian training ground in Podo-Kalynivka on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. The adversary lost at least 60 people.

Recently, Russia launched an information and psychological special operation about the alleged death of Ukrainian soldiers during the attack on Selydove on February 13.