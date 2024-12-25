RFE/RL: Europe skeptical about sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

Without U.S. involvement, convincing Europeans of the need to send troops to Ukraine would be difficult, anonymous sources say

Members of an EU battlegroup (Photo by EPA)

European diplomats and officials remain skeptical about sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, especially without U.S. participation in the mission, three anonymous sources familiar with the discussions told RFE/RL.

A senior EU official noted that convincing Europeans of the need to deploy troops to Ukraine would be challenging without U.S. involvement.

"It's a good idea, but just look at the skepticism in countries like the Czech Republic and Poland—two nations expected to provide a significant number of soldiers—to see how hard this will be to sell," the official said.

Another EU diplomatic source highlighted two key obstacles to a peacekeeping mission: Russia's likely rejection and the difficulty of persuading Europeans to support "sending our boys to die in Ukraine."