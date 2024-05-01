Russia attacks Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, four dead and 14 injured – photos

On May 1, the enemy attacked the city of Hirnyk in the Donetsk Oblast and the settlement of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv Oblast

Consequences of the attack on Zolochiv (Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs)

On the afternoon of May 1, the Russian occupation army shelled settlements in the Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, causing casualties and injuries, local authorities reported.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said that the Russians attacked the city of Hirnyk in the Donetsk Oblast with the Uragan multiple rocket launcher system. A 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were killed. Six others were injured.

In the Kharkiv Oblast, the enemy fired D-30 howitzers at the settlement of Zolochiv. Administrative buildings, private houses, and cars were damaged.

According to updated information, two people were killed and eight others were injured, including an 11-year-old boy.

