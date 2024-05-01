Russia hit Odesa with three Iskander-M missiles – Air Force

Late in the evening on April 30, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa: three people were killed, three more were injured

Illya Yevlash (Photo: screenshot from the video)

Russian troops attacked densely populated areas of Odesa overnight with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, said the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illya Yevlash, during the national telethon.

According to Yevlash, now the enemy has chosen Odesa as its key target. Before that, Russian troops struck and continue to strike Kharkiv.

"Now it (the enemy –ed.) attacked densely populated areas of Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles. As a result, people were killed and injured," the Air Force spokesman said.

Late in the evening on April 30, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa: three people were killed and three others were injured.

On April 29, around 6:30 p.m., the Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa.

Subsequently, regional governor Oleh Kiper stated that the Russians hit the city with a ballistic missile, tentatively a cluster munition.

On the morning of April 30, Kiper reported that the number of dead as a result of the attack had increased to five after a man born in 1960 died in the hospital.