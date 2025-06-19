Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones: there are hits, a fire broke out

One of the arrivals occurred near high-rise buildings

Drone attack (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of June 19, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones. At least three explosions were reported in two districts, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

According to Sinegubov, the enemy attacked Kyiv and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv with attack drones.

Terekhov noted that all the explosions were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A fire broke out at the site of one of the arrivals.

"One of the arrivals occurred near multi-storey residential buildings, the consequences are being clarified. There is no information about the victims yet," said the mayor .

The head of the JMA noted that as of 23:41 there were no calls about the victims.

Subsequently, Terekhov reported to, that the strike caused the roof of an unoccupied new building to burn, and in another case, a hit was recorded in the courtyard of a high-rise building: windows were smashed and cars were damaged.