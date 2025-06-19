Fire at enterprise attacked by Russia extinguished in Kharkiv after 12 days

The aftermath of the Russian attack in Kharkiv on June 7 (Photo: SES)

A fire at a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, which was hit by an enemy strike on the night of June 7, has been finally extinguished. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov .

The extinguishing work lasted 12 days.

According to Terekhov, units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were working at the scene of the fire, and municipal equipment was involved.

The operation to search for people under the rubble of the attacked enterprise also lasted for several days, but ended early.

On June 12, the last bodies of civilians from Kharkiv who were considered missing were found under the rubble.

A total of six employees of the enterprise were killed as a result of the Russian strike on June 7. According to the State Emergency Service, these were three men and three women.